A-ha anuncia lanzamiento de su MTV Unplugged
Será publicado el 6 de octubre.
Se llamará “Summer Solstice” y tendrá un total de 21 canciones. Es el primer disco completamente unplugged de los noruegos A-ha y lo grabaron en la isla de Giske, en Noruega, el pasado 22 y 23 de junio.
Aparte de los clásicos históricos de la banda, los discos (porque será doble) incluyen dos canciones nuevas : “This Is Our Home” y “A Break In The Clouds”, y un cover de la canción “The Killing Moon” de Echo and the Bunnymen que interpretaron junto a Ian McCulloch.
“A-ha MTV Unplugged: Summer Solstice” será lanzado el próximo 6 de octubre en siete formatos diferentes: 2 CD’s, 2 CD’s más Bluray (o DVD), vinilo con 3 LP’s, DVD o Bluray individual y una caja de lujo, que tendrá dos CD’s, DVD y Bluray, además de un libro, un póster y otros accesorios.
Disco 1
- This Is Our Home (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
- Lifelines (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
- I’ve Been Losing You (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
- Analogue (All I Want) (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
- The Sun Always Shines On TV (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
- A Break In The Clouds (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
- Foot Of The Mountain (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
- Stay On These Roads (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
- This Alone Is Love (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
- Over The Treetops (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
- Forever Not Yours (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
Disco 2
- Sox Of The Fox (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
- Scoundrel Days (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
- The Killing Moon (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
- Summer Moved On (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
- Memorial Beach (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
- Living A Boy’s Adventure Tale (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
- Manhattan Skyline (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
- The Living Daylights (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
- Hunting High And Low (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
- Take On Me (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)