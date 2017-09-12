Al Aire
A-ha anuncia lanzamiento de su MTV Unplugged
Publicado el 12 de septiembre de 2017 | por Keko Peralta

Será publicado el 6 de octubre.

Se llamará “Summer Solstice” y tendrá un total de 21 canciones. Es el primer disco completamente unplugged de los noruegos A-ha y lo grabaron en la isla de Giske, en Noruega, el pasado 22 y 23 de junio.

Aparte de los clásicos históricos de la banda, los discos (porque será doble) incluyen dos canciones nuevas : “This Is Our Home” y “A Break In The Clouds”, y un cover de la canción “The Killing Moon” de Echo and the Bunnymen que interpretaron junto a Ian McCulloch.

“A-ha MTV Unplugged: Summer Solstice” será lanzado el próximo 6 de octubre en siete formatos diferentes: 2 CD’s, 2 CD’s más Bluray (o DVD), vinilo con 3 LP’s, DVD o Bluray individual y una caja de lujo, que tendrá dos CD’s, DVD y Bluray, además de un libro, un póster y otros accesorios.

Disco 1

  1. This Is Our Home (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
  2. Lifelines (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
  3. I’ve Been Losing You (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
  4. Analogue (All I Want) (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
  5. The Sun Always Shines On TV (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
  6. A Break In The Clouds (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
  7. Foot Of The Mountain (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
  8. Stay On These Roads (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
  9. This Alone Is Love (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
  10. Over The Treetops (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
  11. Forever Not Yours (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)

 

Disco 2

  1. Sox Of The Fox (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
  2. Scoundrel Days (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
  3. The Killing Moon (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
  4. Summer Moved On (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
  5. Memorial Beach (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
  6. Living A Boy’s Adventure Tale (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
  7. Manhattan Skyline (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
  8. The Living Daylights (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
  9. Hunting High And Low (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)
  10. Take On Me (Live From MTV Unplugged, Giske / 2017)

